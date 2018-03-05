Kansas man deported after disgruntled ex-girlfriend reports him to ICE, report says

An illegal immigrant living in Kansas was deported Friday after his ex-girlfriend reported him to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), local media reported.

Mexican national Serafin Alegria-Zamora, 37, endured a “final act of terror” when his ex-girlfriend reported him to immigration authorities, his attorney, Rekha Sharma-Crawford said, according to The Kansas City Star.

Alegria-Zamora’s application for a “U” visa — a nonimmigrant visa designated for “victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse” — reportedly was pending for four months when he was deported.

He applied for the visa after being allegedly stalked by his disgruntled ex-girlfriend who had a “dark obsession” with Alegria-Zamora after he began seeing a new woman with whom he started a family.

In U.S. District Court in Kansas on Friday, Sharma-Crawford filed an emergency complaint stating her client should be granted the “U” visa, because Alegria-Zamora was being “terrorized” by his ex.

The ex, according to The Kansas City Star, sent Alegria-Zamora a photo of his new partner with a bullseye in the middle of her forehead, in addition to pictures of dead children.

Alegria-Zamora and the new woman reportedly received a doll “drenched in red paint with a note that said, ‘back off bitch, Serafin is mine,’” from the ex, the newspaper reported, citing the complaint.

But despite the emergency filing, Alegria-Zamora was ultimately deported. He was reportedly convicted of illegal re-entry into the U.S. and misuse of a social security number in Wichita.

His 5-month-old son and common-law wife will remain in the U.S.