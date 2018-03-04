Would-be armored truck thieves who sought to steal $4M caught in dramatic takedown

Video emerged showing three Florida men captured on Interstate 95 near Palm City hours before they were going to kill an armored truck’s guards and steal $4 million in cash, according to The Palm Beach Post.

The video, recorded Feb. 20 and released late last week, showed officers swarming down on the suspects, identified as Daryl Canady, Alger Ellison and Martiavius Williams. The man allegedly had planned to rob an armored truck at a PNC Bank in Port St. Lucie, Fox 4 Now reported.

After that heist, investigators said the suspects planned to carry out a second robbery targeting another armored bank car.

“To me, as I look back on the video, it almost looks like a TV production,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said during a press conference Friday, according to WPTV. “We had a heads up, quite a bit in advance, we were intimately involved in planning for the arrest.

Canady, according to WPTV, was the alleged mastermind who unknowingly had worked with a tipster who secretly was working with the FBI.

“In my decades of law enforcement I can’t remember a single case where we had such good (intelligence),” Snyder told WPTV.

The rush-hour joint takedown of the two-year plot involved the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, according to WPLG.

“It was our swat team, our special operators,” Snyder told WPTV. “I will tell you this in today’s day and age, with so much criticism of law enforcement, there were several dozen people with tactical rifles and their fingers on the trigger — and nobody pulled the trigger.”

The suspects were arrested the morning of Feb. 20, and remain in federal custody.