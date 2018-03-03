Smiling perv arrested after allegedly exposing himself on subway

A New York City subway flasher isn’t smiling now, the New York Post reports.

Cops say they arrested the alleged pervert who was photgraphed grinning and waving at a victim aboard a Manhattan subway train.

George Matias, 50, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with public lewdness, the New York Post reported.

Police released the photo Tuesday.

Matias, of Manhattan, is accused of exposing himself to his fellow riders while aboard a southbound A train around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23, the paper reported.

When one disgusted straphanger started snapping photos of the suspect, the shameless creep flashed a smile and waved to the camera, according to the paper.