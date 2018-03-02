2 killed at Central Michigan University, gunman 'armed and dangerous' still at large

A manhunt is underway for a gunman who fatally shot two people inside a Michigan university dorm building early Friday morning.

Mount Pleasant officials are searching for James Eric Davis, Jr., a 19-year-old black man who opened fire inside Campbell Hall at Central Michigan University around 8:30 a.m. Police described the shooting as a “family-type domestic issue.”

Davis is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Lt. Larry Klaus said surveillance video suggests that Davis fled on foot after the shooting.

The two people killed were not students at the university. It was not immediately clear the relationship between Davis and the two victims.

According to Davis' Twitter page, he was a sophomore at Central Michigan University slated to graduate in 2010.

Officials said described Davis as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing yellow-colored jeans, a blue hoodie with a weapon tucked in his belt. Officials said he may have shed certain clothes while on the run.

Klaus said Davis was taken to a local hospital Thursday night with a drug related injury, possibly an overdose, but would not elaborate more.

Central Michigan University went on lockdown after students and faculty were sent emergency alerts around 9 a.m. on Friday.

Halie Byron, 20, said she locked herself in her off-campus house, about a 10-minute walk from Campbell Hall. She had planned to run errands before traveling home to the Detroit area.

"It's scary thinking about how easy a shooter can come into a college campus anywhere — a classroom, a library. There's so much easy access," Byron said.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said he has been in contact with local police to "determine what has occurred at Central Michigan University."

"The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift action," he continued in a tweet.

Sen. Gary peter said he was “deeply saddened” by another “tragic incident of gun violence.”

“I am heartbroken for the victims and praying for the safety of Mount Pleasant and @CMUniversity community as first responders work to apprehend the shooter,” he tweeted.

A men’s basketball game scheduled for tonight between Central Michigan and Western Michigan University was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

Central Michigan has about 23,000 students. The campus is in Mount Pleasant, about 70 miles north of Lansing.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce and Shira Bush and the Associated Press contributed to this report.