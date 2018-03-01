Judge names accountant to tally Las Vegas shooter's assets

A Nevada judge has named a forensic financial consultant to tally the assets left by the man who killed himself after unleashing the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip.

Certified public accountant Larry Bertsch said Thursday that he expects to have a report for Clark County District Court Judge Gloria Sturman by May 31.

Attorney Alice Denton, representing Bertsch, told the judge in Las Vegas that Stephen Paddock's assets may amount to between $1 million and $5 million.

Denton says Paddock's brother, Eric Paddock, wants them distributed to victims.

Clark County Public Administrator John Cahill supported Bertsch's appointment.

Cahill says Stephen Paddock's main assets might only amount to the value of homes he owned in Reno and a southern Nevada retirement community in Mesquite.