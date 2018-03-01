Florida shooting suspect 'my hero,' ex-professor said during dispute with university, authorities say

A former adjunct professor in Wisconsin has been charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly referring to the Parkland, Fla., shooting suspect as his “hero.”

Timothy Hoeller, 57, of Milwaukee, allegedly made the statement during an employment dispute with Carroll University, Milwaukee’s Fox 6 reported.

University administrators reported the comment to police and Hoeller was arrested, the report said.

On Wednesday, Hoeller made outbursts during his initial court appearance in connection with the case, according to Fox 6.

"Ma'am, I don't have any guns. I'm on a list. I can't get guns," Hoeller said in court, where he represented himself.

A criminal complaint said Hoeller, a terminated employee, had been harassing the university because of issues related to his employment there.