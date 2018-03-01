Flooding remains threat across Central US, as Nor'easter targets East Coast

Flooding continues to be a threat across the central part of the U.S. on Thursday, as the same storm system threatens to target the Northeast with heavy rain and strong winds to end the week.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings in northern parts of Alabama and Mississippi as heavy rainfall continues to cause widespread flooding of rivers and tributaries across the area. In Alabama, police in the Birmingham suburb of Hueytown said high winds knocked down trees and power lines.

Several cars got stuck in high water in the Dallas area as the storm system moved through, with one rescue captured from a television news helicopter.

A residential area in the town of Princeton, Texas was flooded after a creek spilled its banks and affected at least 5 homes.

"It’s like a river right here in my brother’s side of the house. The landscaping is ruined," Monica Moncier told FOX 4. "The sprinkler system is going to have to be redone. They have brand new furniture in this house. It’s ruined."

Further east, forecasters said the Tennessee River could crest almost 5 feet above flood level in Florence, Alabama, inundating some low-lying areas by early Friday.

The weather service says this has been the rainiest February ever recorded in Memphis, Tennessee, with rainfall totaling 11.7 inches as of Wednesday afternoon. Half of that rainfall occurred in just the past week.

As the storm system moves east, the National Weather Service said it is expected to rapidly strengthen by Friday night off the Northeast.

"We have a Nor'easter that is going to creep up the Northeast coastline," Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said on "FOX & Friends."

SNOW AND WIND PARALYZE EUROPEAN AIRPORTS, TRAP DRIVERS

While the coast is expected to mainly see heavy rain and wind, interior sections could see heavy snow with some areas over upstate New York getting up to two feet.

Emergency officials in Massachusetts are monitoring expected high tides as the storm creeps near, and are expecting dangerous conditions by Friday in addition to "very significant coastal flooding."

"Anybody along the water really has to pay attention the next 24 hours to the forecast... take necessary precaution to protect family and home," Winthrop Fire Chief Paul Flanagan told Boston 25 News.

In the coast town of Scitutate, town officials are offering sand bags for businesses and mobilizing boats and trucks in the event of rescues.

"The January storm we had one tide cycle, one tide cycle to deal with. This one, we're gonna have a couple, at least a couple," Sandwich Emergency Management Director Brian Gallant told Boston 25 News. "[I'm] a little stressed out because you can't really deal with Mother Nature. There's not one thing you can do, 'Okay, I can do this' and stop the flooding."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.