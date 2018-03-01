Child advocate: Support services might've saved boy's life

Officials are seeking a full review of a New Hampshire boy's death, saying his father might not have killed him had he been able to get more help.

Authorities say Matthew Edmunds killed himself and his 6-year-old son by carbon monoxide poisoning last month.

Office of the Child Advocate Director Moira O'Neill said Thursday that eight referrals had been made to the state's child protection agency, but none met the threshold for opening a case. And while Edmunds repeatedly asked for help, the state no longer offers support for families deemed only at risk for abuse or neglect.

O'Neill says the case is a clear example of a family that could've benefited from such support. She's urging lawmakers to restore funding for such programs.