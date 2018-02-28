Gunshot at Georgia school ignites debate on arming teachers

When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.

Hours after police arrested Dalton High School social studies teacher Jesse Randal Davidson on Wednesday, students from the school took to social media.

In a tweet shared thousands of times, one Dalton student wrote: "I dare you to tell me arming teachers will make us safe."

The 53-year-old teacher is accused of barricading himself inside a classroom and firing a handgun, sending students running outside or hiding in a darkened gym locker. No one was hit.

Dalton police said the teacher was interviewed by detectives, but provided no motive. He remained jailed Wednesday evening on a half-dozen criminal charges.