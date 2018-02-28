Florida House issues subpoenas as it ponders 'what went wrong' in Parkland shooting response

The Florida House issued subpoenas on Wednesday as a part of the state’s ongoing investigation into the way Broward and Palm Beach Counties and the City of Coral Springs responded “prior to, during and immediately following” the Parkland high school shooting on Feb. 14.

The chairman of the Florida House's Public Integrity and Ethics Committee, Rep. Larry Metz, R-Palaha., sent letters to a host of entities as part of the probe. They included the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, school board and government; the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office; and Coral Springs.

The letters notified the recipients of subpoenas seeking access to records that might “aid in our evaluation of what went wrong.”

“The House is gathering all available information related to how various public agencies, including yours, responded to events and circumstances related to Nikolas Jacob Cruz prior to, during and immediately following the tragic shooting that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School" on Feb. 14, Metz’s letters read.

State Democrats are also questioning why the committee hasn’t issued subpoenas for the Department of Children and Families, which dealt with the suspected gunman, Nikolas Cruz, following the death of his mother, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Metz has said that the agency is already under legislative oversight.

The records are due by March 6, just three days before the current session of the Legislature is set to break.

Cruz, 18, has been accused of entering Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Valentine's Day and opening fire, killing 17 people and wounding many more.