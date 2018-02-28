Dad of Florida school shooting victim slams 'fake news' media on gun control focus, ignoring school safety calls

The father of Florida school shooting victim Meadow Pollack slammed the “fake news” media for focusing on gun control rather than calling for an increase in school safety — including backing President Trump’s call for arming teachers in classrooms.

Speaking to Fox News after a news conference with Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday, Andrew Pollack said the primary focus is not about gun control, but about the safety of students at schools. Pollack specifically drew focus to CNN when a reporter interjected and placed a mic in Pollack’s face during the interview.

“If you turn this channel [CNN] all they’re talking about is gun control,” Pollack told Fox News while pointing to CNN’s mic. “It’s this fake news here that’s in my mouth here. All they want to do is ratings, gun control.”

He added: “Right now it’s not about the control. It’s about the kids [who] are going to school Monday — we want them safe. Like I said, it’s not about [political] parties. We’re all humans we want kids safe.”

FATHER OF FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING VICTIM LAMBASTED ON TWITTER FOR WEARING 'TRUMP 2020' SHIRT

The CNN reporter then asked Pollack what he thought about the Florida school shooting survivors who are demanding “assault rifles off of the streets,” then asking him “why is that a bad idea.”

Pollack responded: “I’m not focusing on that and I’m not a gun expert, so I can’t answer that. What I can answer is I just want kids safe.”

Pollack said gun control is a “second tier” step and the big picture for the U.S., but that his current priority was about school safety.

“So I just want to make sure that when everyone out there drops their kid, they know hey, ‘I checked the school personally and I’m telling you that school’s safe, no one is getting past the front door,’” Pollack said.

“That’s my focus. I don’t wanna focus on anything else or what other news stations are focusing on. I focus on safe schools. That’s what this country should be focused on,” he added.

TEEN SURVIVOR, FATHER OF PARKLAND VICTIM CALL FOR CHANGE AFTER FLORIDA SCHOOL MASSACRE

Pollack also appeared on CNN Wednesday morning to further explain his push for school safety and defended Trump’s call to arm teachers in an effort to make classrooms safer. Pollack attended a listening session at the White House last week where he urged the president and administration officials to focus on the safety of students.

“So what you’re telling me is fake, or whatever you’re hearing is incorrect,” Pollack began telling CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota.

Pollack explained Trump’s proposed program would allow any teacher to train how to properly use guns in the event of a shooting incident.

“This is America, and it’s freedom of choice. You have the choice to go to any school you want,” Pollack said. “If you don’t want a teacher or a marshal or someone with a gun at your school, you go to a gun-free school zone. You take your kid, and go to a school that has gun-free.”

"I focus on safe schools that’s what this country should be focused on." - Andrew Pollack

Pollack has been vocal about lobbying for better school safety since the Valentine’s Day shooting that killed 17 people, including his 15-year-old daughter, Meadow. Pollack said his daughter's death gave him “extra strength” to push for change. He said he hopes his daughter is the last child to die in a deadly school shooting.

“I don’t want anyone ever to go through what I have to go through every day” since Meadow died, Pollack said.

Pollack was also lambasted on Twitter hours after his daughter died when a photo of him wearing a “Trump 2020” shirt surfaced. He was photographed during his search for his daughter, whom he later found out had died in the shooting.