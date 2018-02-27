Woman questions mother's investigation in 1980s baby deaths

The daughter of a woman who confessed to killing three infants decades ago says she doesn't understand why investigators didn't make an arrest in the 1980s.

Ami Brunka turned in her mother, Nancy Moronez, in 2015 after she said she told her that she suffocated her brother. The woman now faces three murder charges for that death and the suffocation of two children in her car.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner's office mistakenly attributed all three deaths to sudden infant death syndrome.

The medical examiner's office says everyone who worked on the cases is long dead. Asked why investigators didn't grow suspicious with the second death, Franklin Police Sgt. Jeremy Fadness said that's a good question.