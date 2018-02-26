Florida deputy who didn't enter school during mass shooting is not 'a coward,' lawyer says

The Florida deputy who resigned after it emerged he didn't enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the mass shooting on Valentine's Day is not 'a coward' and acted appropriately, his lawyer said in a statement Monday.

Broward Deputy Scot Peterson resigned last week after it emerged that he failed to enter the school and confront the alleged gunman, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, during his rampage that left 17 people dead.

Peterson had been assigned to guard the school, and his action to not enter the building was met with widespread criticism including Presdient Trump who lambased him as "a coward."

Speaking for Scot Peterson, lawyer Joseph DiRuzzo said in a news release that the one-time school resource officer of the year didn't go inside the high school because it sounded like the shooting was happening outside the building.

DiRuzzo said Peterson is confident he followed procedures and will be exonerated.

Peterson resigned last week after Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel accused him of improperly failing to confront the shooter.

Some politicians say Israel needs to go because his office ignored warnings about Cruz reported in more than a dozen tipster calls.

Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran also alleges the sheriff did not properly train Peterson.

