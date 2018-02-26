Catholic bishops cut ties with Texas anti-abortion group

Catholic bishops are directing churches across Texas to refrain from working with Texas Right to Life, exposing a widening rift in the state's anti-abortion movement.

The Austin American-Statesman reports the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops released the written directive Thursday. The group sets policy for the parishes serving 8.3 million Catholics in Texas.

The directive states that Texas Right to Life has engaged in misleading attacks against political candidates, lied about the Catholic church's position on state legislation and argued that church-supported bills don't do enough to limit abortions.

Texas Right to Life leaders haven't returned calls from the newspaper seeking comment.

The directive shows a long-simmering rift over tactics and priorities that are dividing groups with a similar goal to end legal abortion.

