Flight skids off runway in Wisconsin after bad weather forces two diversions

A Minneapolis-bound flight that was diverted to locations in Wisconsin twice due to bad weather early Friday skidded off the runway while trying to land, the airline confirmed to Fox News.

United Airlines Flight 878 left Houston’s Bush International Airport around 9:09 p.m. Thursday on its way to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

Severe weather caused the flight to be diverted to Madison, Wisc. The flight took off from Madison sometime later, but was again diverted due to bad weather – this time to Green Bay, Wisc., the airline told Fox News in a statement Friday morning.

While landing in Green Bay, snow on the ground caused the aircraft to slide off the runway.

“There were no injuries and we have arranged transport for passengers from the aircraft to the airport terminal,” an airline spokeswoman said in a statement. “We apologize to our customers and have provided hotel accommodations.”