Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Transportation

Police: Same person likely behind 2 random Atlanta shootings

Associated Press

ATLANTA –  Police in Atlanta believe an unknown suspect randomly picked targets in separate shootings that injured two drivers, causing one of them to crash.

Atlanta police Capt. Andrew Senzer tells news outlets the victims in the Thursday morning shooting don't know each other, but both recall seeing a silver SUV.

Police say a man was shot several times on Interstate 20. Another driver was shot in the neck about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away, causing him to lose control of his vehicle, which overturned.

Senzer described both victims as stable at Grady Memorial Hospital, but their exact conditions weren't immediately known.

He says police currently have limited details about the suspect.