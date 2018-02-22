Police: Narcotics officers hit armed man in gunfire exchange

Authorities say police officers investigating drug activity in Mississippi exchanged gun fire with an armed man, injuring him.

Jackson police Sgt. Roderick Holmes tells news outlets that narcotics officers came into contact with two people, one of whom had a gun, on Wednesday afternoon. Holmes says the officers tried to stop them, and asked the man to drop the weapon several times. The man fired a shot and the officers returned fire.

Police say the yet unidentified man was shot at least twice. It's unclear how many officers opened fire.

The man is in critical condition at a hospital.