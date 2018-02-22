Jury picks death for man who abducted, killed Florida girl

Jurors who took less than 15 minutes to convict a Florida man last week of abducting, raping and killing an 8-year-old girl have now decided he should be executed.

The Jacksonville jury voted unanimously Thursday after about two hours of discussion that 62-year-old Donald Smith should receive the death penalty. If just one of the 12 jurors had voted against execution, Smith would have instead faced life in prison.

During a two-day sentencing phase, experts testified that Smith is a psychopath who lacks control over his impulses. Doctors also described Smith as callous, uncaring, manipulative and lacking empathy.

Smith was convicted last week in the 2013 death of Cherish Perrywinkle, who was abducted from a Walmart store in Jacksonville after he befriended her mother.