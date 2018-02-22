Florida, California, Nevada top 'sinful ' list

What's the most "sinful" state in America?

Florida, according to a report published by WalletHub.

Florida, California and Nevada claimed the top three spots in the overall "sinful" category, while Maine, North Dakota and Vermont rounded out the bottom of the list for “2018’s Most Sinful States in America.”

The report “compared the 50 states across 38 key indicators of immorality” that included: anger/hatred, jealousy, excesses/vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness to reach its results.

The findings also broke down specific vices, determining Wisconsin as the state with the most excessive drinking and New York ranking No. 1 in vanity with the most beauty salons per capita.

Angriest state? Tennessee.

Most lustful? Texas.

New Mexico had the most thefts per capita, while Alaska had the most violent crimes per capita, the report says.

Vices also take a toll on the economy, WalletHub says, with gambling costing the U.S. about $5 billion per year and smoking costing more than $300 billion per annum.

Click here to check out the full report, and see where your state ranks on the list.