Driver crashes car into Connecticut hospital, sets himself on fire, officials say

A driver intentionally crashed his car into a Connecticut hospital’s emergency room entrance Thursday morning and set himself on fire, officials said.

The unidentified man, who is said to be in his 20s, crashed his silver vehicle into the entrance of Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, Conn. around 10 a.m., destroying the entrance to the emergency room. Witnesses told police the man then set himself on fire and gasoline cans were found inside the vehicle, FOX61 reported.

The man was taken to the hospital with burn injuries. He is in critical condition, officials said.

Images from the scene showed a silver vehicle with smashed windshields resting inside the building and the entrance to the hospital demolished. The fire department was called to the scene to put out the flames. Smoke was seen filling into the emergency room area.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew did not provide a possible motive in the incident. He said police believe it was an isolated incident.

The hospital said all patients and staff have been accounted for and are safe. The emergency department is closed until further notice.

Authorities said they are not aware of any recent threats to the hospital.