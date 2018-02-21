Expand / Collapse search
'T-Rex' spotted in Philadelphia suburb, but police say it's 'no problem'

By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
Raw video: Officer in Philadelphia suburb witnesses T-Rex walking student to school after getting dispatched for unusual report.

A concerned neighbor in a Philadelphia suburb called police after seeing a dinosaur on the loose.

When East Lansdowne Police officers arrived to the intersection of Melrose Ave. and Emerson Ave. on Tuesday, they spotted what appeared to be a T-Rex on the sidewalk.

“No problem. Clear,” officers concluded.

Later, the officers shared video of the dino -- really a person in a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume -- “taking their kid to school.”

The video has been viewed more than 5,500 times.

“T-Rex needs to use the crosswalk. Set that good example!” one person commented.

Another wrote: “Great parenting lol!”

