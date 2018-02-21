California school shooting plot thwarted, police say

A plot by a "disgruntled" student who was planning a mass shooting at a Southern California high school was thwarted after a security guard overheard a conversation, authorities said Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said a security guard at El Camino High School in Whittier, located east of Los Angeles, overheard the student threaten to open fire on the school Friday.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida told the Associated Press deputies discovered "multiple guns and ammunition" after searching the student's home.

WOMAN WHO CARED FOR FLORIDA GUNMAN REPORTEDLY WANTS TO CONTROL HIS INHERITANCE

Officials planned to reveal more details about the alleged plot at a news conference on Wednesday.

The alleged planned shooting was set to happen two days after 17 people were gunned down at a Florida high school by a former student.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.