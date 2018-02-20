Expand / Collapse search
Prosecutor: Man kills wife at rehab center, then himself

SEWELL, N.J. –  Authorities say a man fatally shot his wife at a health rehabilitation center in New Jersey and then killed himself.

The shootings took place Tuesday morning at the Jefferson Health Care Center's Sub-Acute Rehabilitation Unit in Sewell.

Authorities say 74-year-old Arlene McKenna was being treated at the center when her 76-year-old husband, Raymond, opened fire. She was taken to a hospital, where she died. Her husband died at the scene.

Officials say the shooting at the 60-bed center was an isolated incident.