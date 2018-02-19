NYPD Special Victims hunting for rapist of 12-year-old

New York police are still searching for the rapist who attacked a 12-year-old school girl almost three years ago.

The little girl was grabbed in the Bronx as she got off a bus after tutoring. The crime took place on Feb. 24, 2015. And, despite DNA evidence and surveillance footage of the attack, no arrests have been made. As the anniversary nears, the Special Victims Division detective on the case is pleading for anyone with information to send a tip through the CrimeStoppers website or call the hotline.

Detective Diane Crowley called the crime: "The worst of the worst."

Surveillance footage shows a young man in tan cargo pants, wearing a blue jacket with a hood and a hat. There's a reward of more than $22,000 for any tips leading to an arrest.