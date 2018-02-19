Florida school shooting timeline

The suspected gunman accused of killing 17 people at a Florida high school Wednesday afternoon tried to fire at fleeing students from the building's third-floor windows, but the high-impact windows didn't shatter, a state senator said.

State Sen. Bill Galvano said authorities told him it would have been easy for the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, to open the windows.

"Thank God he didn't," Galvano said. He said he was given a tour of the school and was shown bullet holes on the glass.

Cruz set off fire alarms during the incident, luring hundreds of students out of their classrooms so he could open fire with a semi-automatic AR-15 assault rifle, investigators said.

After he fired several rounds, Cruz reportedly dropped his weapon and hid among the crowd as students and faculty evacuated Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Police captured Cruz over an hour later in Coral Springs, located about a mile away. He was taken to a local hospital and then released into police custody.



Cruz was charged Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder. Fourteen others were wounded in the shooting, including several with life-threatening injuries.

Below is a timeline of events that detail how the shooting unfolded.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

2:06 p.m.

Cruz was picked up by an Uber, before he was dropped off at the high school at 2:19 p.m., a Thursday timeline from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office showed.

2:21 p.m.

Cruz went into Building 12’s east stairwell with a rifle in a case, before he emerged from the stairwell with the rifle no longer in it, according to the timeline.

It accused him of firing into classrooms, and said he proceeded to use the west stairwell to the second floor and shot someone in another room.

2:24 p.m.

Cruz used the east stairwell leading to the third floor, per the timeline. At 2:27 p.m., he allegedly went into the 3rd-floor stairwell, dropped his backpack and weapon and took off.

2:28 p.m.

Cruz got out and ran in the direction of tennis courts before he went south, according to the sheriff’s office timeline. At 2:29 p.m., it said he crossed a field and ran west with other people.

2:35 p.m.

Students reportedly were texting about a shooter at the school.

2:50 p.m.

Cruz went into a Walmart and purchased a drink at a Subway and left the store, per the sheriff’s office timeline.

2:53 p.m.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a tweet.



2:55 p.m.

WSVN, a local news station, reported that there were at least five people injured at the school.

2:56 p.m.

The sheriff’s office warned the public to “avoid the area of Stoneman Douglas HS” as authorities investigated reports of an active shooter.

3:01 p.m.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office timeline said Cruz went to a McDonald’s, sat down briefly, then left.

3:10 p.m.

A student shared a photo to Twitter to show where he and other students were hiding.



3:11 p.m.

The sheriff’s office tweeted the shooter was still at large.

3:36 p.m.

Broward Schools said the school was on lockdown after students and faculty heard what sounded like gunfire.

3:40 p.m.

Broward Schools began dismissing students from the school.

“We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries,” the school district tweeted. “Law enforcement and the District’s Special Investigative Unit are currently on site.”

3:41 p.m.

A Coconut Creek police officer detained Cruz in Coral Springs, the timeline indicated.

3:50 p.m.

President Trump tweeted about the shooting, offering his “prayers and condolences.”



4:11 p.m.

The shooter was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office confirmed in a tweet, warning that the scene was still active.



4:22 p.m.

The sheriff’s office tweeted there were at least 14 “victims,” who “have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital.”



4:27 p.m.

The suspected shooter was taken to a local hospital.

4:50 p.m.

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson said there were "a number of fatalities."



4:59 p.m.

Israel confirmed the shooter was not a current student at Stoneman Douglas High School.

In a separate tweet, the sheriff’s office said SWAT teams were still clearing the school.

5:39 p.m.

Students started to reunite with their parents.

6:27 p.m.

Sheriff Israel said 17 people were killed in the shooting.

6:29 p.m.

The sheriff’s office identified the shooting suspect as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz.



8:24 p.m.

A local news reporter for WSVN tweeted a photo of the suspect being detained by police.



Thursday, Feb. 15

7:12 a.m.

Trump urged the public to always report suspicious behavior to authorities.

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem,” Trump tweeted. “Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”



10:49 a.m.

Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, Israel announced in a news conference.



11:22 a.m.

Trump addressed the nation, describing the massacre as a “scene of terrible violence, hatred, and evil."

He vowed to work with state and local leaders to help “secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health.”

2:00 p.m.

Cruz made a court appearance on 17 counts of murder. The judge ordered him to be held without bond.

4:43 p.m.

Cruz confessed to arriving at the high school with an AR-15 rifle and a backpack of "additional loaded magazines" and told investigators he shot "students that he saw in the hallways and on school grounds," according to an arrest affidavit filed Thursday evening.

Friday, Feb. 16

Cruz may plead guilty to avoid the death penalty, his lawyer reportedly said Friday.

11:53 p.m.

On Friday, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Broward Health North Hospital in Florida -- the same hospital where many of shooting victims were treated. The two met with survivors and medical professionals while they were there.

Later that evening, Trump tweeted photos of their visit.

Monday, Feb. 18

12:49 p.m.

Cruz attended a briefing in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom, where a judge ruled that already-sealed documents could remain that way, WPTV reports.

Fox News’ Shira Bush, Kathleen Joyce and The Associated Press contributed to this report.