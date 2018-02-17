South Korea joins US, Thailand in military landing drill

Troops from South Korea have joined their Thai and U.S counterparts in an amphibious vehicle landing drill as part of Southeast Asia's largest multinational military exercise.

The 300 soldiers from South Korea who joined 2,000 U.S. Marines and Thai soldiers in eastern Thailand on Saturday marked the highest numbers participating from the East Asian country since it joined the Cobra Gold exercise in 2010, and comes at a time when tensions are particularly high on the Korean Peninsula.

Some 11,075 service members from 29 countries are taking part in this year's exercise, with Thailand, the U.S., Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia the seven main participants.