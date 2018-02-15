School evacuated when project mistaken for Molotov cocktails

A World War I class project that was initially believed to be three Molotov cocktails has led to the evacuation of about 300 students from a western Michigan school.

A student at Frost Middle and High School in Grand Rapids saw bottles in a locker about 11 a.m. Thursday.

Grand Rapids police Sgt. Cathy Williams tells MLive.com that staff called police after removing the bottles that were thought to contain flammable liquid.

The student who was assigned the locker was out sick from school Thursday.

Williams said officers were to search the building before allowing students to return.

On Wednesday, 17 students were slain at a high school in suburban Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A 19-year-old former student has been charged with murder in the shootings.