Vehicle attempts to enter National Security Agency campus; several injured

A man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after a black SUV attempted to enter the National Security Agency campus in Maryland without authorization, the incident ending with the bullet-riddled vehicle being stopped by barriers outside the gate, officials said.

Several people were taken to the hospital after the vehicle tried to enter the campus on Fort Meade just after 7 a.m., the NSA said in a statement. The conditions of the injured were unknown.

“Weapons were discharged in the course of the incident, which remains under investigation at this time,” the agency said in an updated statement. “Several individuals were transported to area hospitals; however, preliminary reports do not presently indicate that there are injuries attributable to gunfire.”

Federal law enforcement officials told Fox News there were three people in the vehicle. At least one person was taken into custody. The official also said preliminary information from the scene suggested that someone tried to ram the NSA gate with their vehicle.

The shooting occurred at the visitors gate off Route 32 at the U.S. military installation. The highway was quickly closed off in both directions as police responded to the incident. Video from the scene showed an SUV riddled with bullets, the vehicle's airbags were deployed and bloodied items were on the ground. The SUV also appeared to have crashed into a white barrier.

The FBI said the incident at the military installation “has been contained” nearly two hours after the initial reports.

“Baltimore has assumed the investigative lead in the Fort Meade incident this morning,” the agency added.

President Trump was briefed on the situation, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said.

"The President has been briefed on the shooting at Fort Meade. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected. We will continue to provide updates as they become available," Walters said.

Fox News' Jake Gibson, Griff Jenkins and The Associated Press contributed to this report.