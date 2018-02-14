Suspect barricaded inside California police car has access to high-powered rifle

A SWAT team was deployed late Tuesday in response to a suspect barricaded inside a marked police cruiser in southern California, authorities said.

The suspect has access to weapons inside the vehicle and has fired one shot, according to the Garden Grove Police Department. The keys are in the car's ignition, and authorities have evacuated the surrounding area, The Orange County Register reported.

“At the moment he is armed inside (the vehicle) … We don’t want him to be mobile,” Lt. Carl Whitney, a police spokesman, said.

Police had been responding to a call from an addiction-recovery home to assist with a man showing signs of psychosis, Whitney told the paper.

The man gained access to the patrol car after police placed him inside the vehicle while waiting for an ambulance, according to the paper.

“He was able to get access from the rear passenger side to the front side …and a high-powered rifle,” Whitney told the paper.

No injuries have been reported, authorities said.

