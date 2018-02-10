Expand / Collapse search
Two Ohio police officers killed while responding to call; suspect in custody, reports say

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Two police officers were killed Saturday while responding to a call in Westerville, Ohio, reports say. 

The city of Westerville confirmed on Twitter reports that two of the city's police officers were killed in "the line of duty."

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. local time at Crosswind Drive, 10 TV reported

The Westerville Police Department told Fox News the officers were "responding to a 911 hang-up call" when the shooting occurred. They did not confirm how many people were shot or their conditions. 

FOX 28 Columbus reported a suspect is in custody. Reports say the suspect was also shot but their condition was not immediately known.

Columbus Ohio Police, who said they were assisting Westerville police, asked the public to keep the department "and it's officers in your thoughts & prayers."

Westerville is where Ohio Gov. John Kasich resides. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

