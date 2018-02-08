Creationist's speech canceled at university in Oklahoma

An Oklahoma university has cancelled a planned speech by the founder of a Kentucky museum dedicated to creationism.

University of Central Oklahoma student body President Stockton Duvall said Thursday he stopped negotiations with Creation Museum founder Ken Ham after he got pushback on the March event.

Duvall says members of a group affiliated with UCO's Women's Research Center and BGLTQ+ Student Center opposed Ham's appearance and "bullied" him during a meeting about the speech.

Student Makenna Mittelstet says she and others met with Duvall to voice concerns about Ham's comments about women and LGBTQ people, and because student fees would be used to pay for Ham's visit. She says no one was bullied.

Ham said in a statement that the cancellation amounts to denying free speech.

UCO is in Edmond, about 15 miles north of Oklahoma City.