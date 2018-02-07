FOX NEWS FIRST: New texts spark new questions about FBI, Clinton emails; Missing link found in dossier scandal?

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Newly uncovered texts between alleged anti-Trump FBI agents raise more questions about the bureau's integrity and the Hillary Clinton email investigation

Fox News Exclusive: Rep. Trey Gowdy suggests Clinton confidant Sidney Blumenthal leaked info to the author of the Trump-Russia dossier

President Trump orders the establishment of a National Vetting Center for immigrants, others

The House approves a bill to avert another shutdown and fund the government into March

Steve Wynn resigns as CEO of Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations

Wall Street may be in for another day of volatility Wednesday after stocks rallied on Tuesday, ending the day in positive territory and recovering some of the losses from the market's two-day plunge

THE LEAD STORY - NEWLY UNCOVERED TEXTS RAISE NEW QUESTIONS ABOUT FBI, CLINTON INVESTIGATION: Thousands of newly uncovered text messages between two alleged anti-Trump FBI agents reviewed by Fox News raise new questions about political bias and conflicts of interest within the bureau and about the Hillary Clinton email investigation ... FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page have been under the microscope after it was revealed that the two former members of Robert Mueller's team exchanged a series of anti-Trump texts during the presidential campaign.

The newly disclosed texts between Strzok and Page were exchanged on November 4, 2015, the day after Jill McCabe, wife of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, lost a hotly contested Virginia state senate election. Strzok calls Virginians who ostensibly voted against Jill McCabe, "ignorant hillbillys." (sic) He calls the election outcome "disappointing."

Sen. Ron Johnson, along with the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, is releasing the texts, along with a report entitled, "The Clinton Email Scandal and the FBI's Investigation of It." In another text exchange, Page writes to Strzok on September 2, 2016 about preparing talking points for FBI Director Comey because, "potus wants to know everything we're doing." Senate investigators tell Fox News this text raises questions about President Obama's personal involvement in the Clinton email investigation.

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE - MISSING LINK IN DOSSIER SCANDAL UNCOVERED?: Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., strongly implied to Fox News Tuesday night that Clinton family confidant Sidney Blumenthal was a key link in a chain of information that helped create the controversial Trump-Russia dossier ... Gowdy told Fox News' "The Story" that "when you hear who ... one of the sources of that information is, you're going to think, 'Oh my gosh, I've heard that name somewhere before.'" When host Martha MacCallum asked if he was referring to Blumenthal, Gowdy answered, "That'd be really warm. You're warm, yeah." Gowdy, who is among a host of Republican lawmakers not running for re-election is November, played a key role in the drafting of a recently declassified memo detailing alleged surveillance abuses by the federal government.

A NATIONAL VETTING CENTER TO IDENTIFY THREATS TO THE U.S.: President Trump on Tuesday ordered the establishment of a new National Vetting Center to focus on screening people who wish to come to the United States, like immigrants, refugees and other visitors ... White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the center would work to identify people “who present a threat to national security, border security, homeland security, or public safety.” The National Vetting Center will be housed within the Department of Homeland Security, the White House said.

A FIRST STEP TO AVERTING ANOTHER SHUTDOWN: The House of Representatives on Tuesday night approved a stopgap spending bill to run the government through March 23 and bolster defense funding, sending the bill to the Senate for consideration ... The vote was 245 to 182. Eight Republicans voted no, while 17 Democrats voted yes. This is the first step in averting a possible government shutdown before 11:59:59 p.m. ET Thursday. It's unclear how the bill may fare in the Senate, although lawmakers there could strike the defense spending plan and zap the package back to the House.

Trump says he'd 'love to see a shutdown' if Dems won't back immigration changes

MOGUL STEPS DOWN UNDER A DARK CLOUD: Las Vegas business mogul and Wynn Resorts founder and CEO Steve Wynn resigned from his position Tuesday, according to a statement from the company, more than a week after he resigned as the Republican National Committee's finance chairman ... The decision came amid allegations of sexual misconduct leveled at Wynn, detailed in a January report from The Wall Street Journal. Dozens of women accused the 74-year-old businessman of engaging in inappropriate behavior and more than 150 others spoke out against him, the report said. Wynn has denied all of the allegations against him.

Vegas reels as fallout from Wynn allegations heats up

WILL THE STOCK MARKET REBOUND CONTINUE?: Equity market investors watching U.S. stock index futures overnight were less certain that a rally on the heels of a historic sell-off would extend for another day on Wednesday ... S&P 500 futures fell 27.30 points or 0.93 percent, while those on the Dow Jones industrial average declined 230 points or 1.01 percent. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed up 0.2% to 21,645.37, paring earlier gains. Chinese blue chips fell more than 1 percent. South Korea's KOSPI index also declined. U.S. crude oil prices added 56 cents to $63.96. Stocks in the U.S. bounced back Tuesday in another day of volatility on Wall Street as the Dow swung through triple-digit gains and losses on the heels of a historic sell-off. The Dow soared 567 points, or 2.3%, to 24,912. The S&P 500 advanced 46 points, or 1.8%, to 2,695. The Nasdaq Composite added 148 points, or 2.13%, to 7,115.

Volatility is back: What it means for investors

DEM HYPOCRISY ON RUSSIA:"The Russian conspiracy is so subtle, so crafty, such a bewildering Slavic hall of mirrors, that the people warning us about Russia are in fact key players. The leaders of the witch hunt are witches."" – Tucker Carlson, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," blasting Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee who has issued a drumbeat of warnings against making contact or facilitating possible collusion between Russian actors and the United States. Carlson says Schiff appears to have engaged in similar conduct himself. WATCH

FIRE THEM ALL: "Everyone on the board should be fired immediately. If I were a shareholder, I would sell hard." – Melissa Francis, on "Outnumbered," calling Congress "appalling" and "the least efficient corporation of all time" for constantly facing threats of government shutdown. WATCH



The world's most powerful rocket launches successfully.

Black Lives Matter leader shot, killed in New Orleans.

Avid hunter gets both feet, 9 fingers amputated after flu complications.

Cornell University frat disciplined for sex contest dubbed 'Pig Roast.'

High school cancels musical after white student lands lead role.

Faculty at Pennsylvania college pushing trustees to rescind Trump's honorary degree.

Boeing nabs a nearly $1 billion order, signaling a strong global economy.

Google buys New York City shopping emporium for $2 billion: Report.

Uber's fought hard against a gender pay gap: Here's why it still exists.

Sen. Orrin Hatch: America needs a merit-based immigration system.

Physician: We need a universal flu vaccine -- No more excuses.

John Stossel: The war on drugs is just like Prohibition. And it won't work either.

Scott Baio's molestation accuser Nicole Eggert files police report against him, report says.

Quentin Tarantino says 13-year-old girl 'wanted' sex with Roman Polanski in resurfaced interview.

Chris Hemsworth says he'd be open to playing the next James Bond.

North Korea launches beer using 'exclusive' brewing technique, reports say.

Scary surprise: Video shows super deadly snake caught lurking inside garden hose reel.

Hot tea tied to higher cancer risk for smokers and drinkers.

