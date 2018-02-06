Investors hope for reversal after biggest stock market dip of all time

All eyes are on Wall Street Tuesday, as the stock market prepares to follow up on the biggest plunge in history.

The Dow dropped a stunning 1,175 points, building on losses from a week ago as investors nd Main Street received mixed signals about the economy. The market had made huge gains in the first year of the Trump administration and was up more than 40 percent at one point. But Monday's sea of red washed away all of 2018's gains.

"This is a reality check that the market was price to a perfection that didn't exist," Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, told the Chicago Tribune.

Overnight, foreign markets continued to plummet and U.S. futures whipsawed to major losses before rebounding into positive territory by early morning.

Economists put a positive spin on Friday's nosedive of nearly five percent, noting it may actually be evidence of the strengthening economy. Rising wages and the prospect of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates are all signs of a healthy economy - but also tend to hurt stock proces.

The fall was also blamed on program trading, where stocks are automatically sold off due to certain triggers, creating a momentum that only the closing bell can stop.

"Price action is clearly driven by technical factors, tied to a brutal awakening of stock volatility," said Alessandro Balsotti, head of asset management at JCI Capital Ltd.

"Ultimately I think the robust economic phase will be able to withstand the bloodshed on volatility," he added.