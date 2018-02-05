The Latest: County confirms Colo. officer-involved shooting

The Latest on a heavy police response to an incident in Colorado Springs (all times local):

6 p.m.

Officials in Colorado Springs are describing an incident that drew a massive law-enforcement response as an "officer involved shooting."

A message posted on the official Twitter account for El Paso County on Monday asked people to avoid the area while sheriff's deputies and police investigated.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder and Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey plan to provide an update during a press conference at a local hospital.

Few details have been released since the incident began around 5 p.m. in a neighborhood of single-family homes, apartment buildings and retail stores.

___

5:45 p.m.

Police in Colorado Springs say all suspects are accounted for after an incident that drew a massive law-enforcement response, but few details have been released.

Television footage showed dozens of police vehicles at the scene Monday in a neighborhood of single-family homes, apartment buildings and retail stores.

On Twitter, police described it as a "critical incident."

Officers also were stationed outside a nearby hospital.

Calls to police were not answered, and officials didn't immediately respond to emails.

___

5:10 p.m.

Police in Colorado Springs say they are responding to a "critical incident," but no details have been released.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon.

Calls to police were not answered, and officials didn't immediately respond to emails.

Media reports said the incident was in east Colorado Springs.