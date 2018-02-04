Deaths, injuries reported after Amtrak, CSX trains collide in South Carolina

At least two people were killed early Sunday when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a CSX freight train in South Carolina.

About 50 people were transported from the scene with injuries, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office.

The collision occured about 2:35 a.m. in Cayce, S.C., near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road, authorities said.

The Amtrak train was No. 91, traveling between New York and Miami. The Amtrak train's lead engine derailed, as did some passenger cars, an Amtrak statement said.

The passenger train had eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers aboard.

No immediate information was available about the CSX train.

South Carolina's Red Cross chapter tweeted that emergency responders were at the scene.

Online posts referred to "walking wounded" passengers seen walking along the tracks.

Authorities said a news conference would be held at 6:30 a.m. EST.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.