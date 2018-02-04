Chicago police teaming up with feds once more to fight shocking rise in violent carjackings

Chicago cops are calling in the feds—again--to help combat violent carjackings.

Police are holding a news conference Sunday to announce they are teaming up with federal authorities, including agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to deal with the problem.

The new city-wide effort could have at its disposal a federal chopper to track vehicles that are reported carjacked, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

Carjackings have risen sharply in Chicago, from about 700 in 2016 to about 950 in 2017, the station reported.

There have been about 90 so far this year, an average of three a day.

Most carjackings involved a gun.

Last year, Chicago police and the FBI established a joint task force to deal with a surge in carjackings on the West Side.

Three teenage thugs got more than they bargained for Friday when they tried to carjack a vehicle on the North Side that belonged to a retired Chicago cop Ricky Fobbs.

The vehicle was recovered and the teens arrested after Fobbs fought back.

“Just something I felt I had to do,” Fobbs told Fox 32.