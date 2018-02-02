California woman pleads not guilty in crash that killed man

A Northern California woman has pleaded not guilty in a head-on highway crash that killed a man in an oncoming car as she was allegedly trying to attempt suicide.

Grace Elizabeth Ward's attorney entered the plea to second-degree murder on her behalf as Ward sat in a wheelchair on Friday in Shasta County Superior Court. She remains jailed on $1.5 million bail.

The 28-year-old Ward told the California Highway Patrol she was trying to kill herself when she crossed into oncoming traffic on Interstate 5 on Jan. 7.

Authorities say she came away with only a broken leg, but killed 29-year-old Ryan Folsom.

Folsom, a native of Medford, Oregon who played football at Brigham Young University in Utah, had been headed to Sacramento to interview for a medical residency.