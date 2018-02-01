Los Angeles school shooting leaves 2 students wounded; 1 person in custody

A female student opened fire inside a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school on Thursday, leaving two other students wounded, including one in critical condition, police said.

The female student who opened fire was taken into custody. She was not immediately identified by name or age. Three other people, ages between 11 and 30, suffered minor cuts and scrapes.

Gunfire erupted just before 9 a.m. inside a classroom at Salvador Castro Middle School, which is on the same California campus as Belmont High School, Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department. The school campus is in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Two 15-year-old students -- a male and a female -- suffered gunshot wounds. The teenage boy, who was shot in the head, was said to be in critical but stable condition.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist and was taken to the hospital in fair condition, Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Police said the situation was under control, but the school was on lockdown as a search was being conducted. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

