The Latest: Workplace slayings suspect had AK-47, ammunition

The Latest on man who police say shot and killed two other people at separate Detroit-area businesses (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

Authorities say a man who fatally shot two workers at separate Detroit-area businesses was armed with an AK-47 assault rifle and had more than 200 rounds of ammunition.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters Thursday that the 45-year-old suspect appeared to have a "hit list in his mind" and was on a "planned killing spree."

One worker was slain Thursday morning at a trucking company in Taylor, southwest of Detroit. The suspect then carjacked a semi-trailer cab and drove about 30 miles north to Pontiac, where 58-year-old Eriverto Perez was shot to death at an aluminum stamping business.

He then drove to a trucking firm in nearby Waterford Township, but left when he could not find a person he was seeking.

The suspect was wounded and arrested following a shootout with police in Waterford Township.

4 p.m.

Authorities say a former trucking company employee fatally shot two workers at separate Detroit-area businesses before being wounded by responding officers.

Taylor Police Chief John Blair tells WDIV-TV that the suspect walked into BSD Linehaul about 10:30 a.m. Thursday and fired shots from what is believed to have been an assault rifle.

Blair says the suspect then ran outside and carjacked a semi-trailer. The trucking company is southwest of Detroit.

Another person was killed about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away at a business in Pontiac, north of Detroit.

The suspect was later shot by police in Waterford, near Pontiac. He was being treated at a hospital.

Blair says the suspect was let go by the trucking company in November and described him as "a disgruntled employee" who "came back for some sort of vengeance."