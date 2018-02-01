Cuban man held by immigration authorities dies in custody

Authorities say a Cuban man who had been held at an immigration detention center in Georgia has died.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement news release says 33-year-old Yulio Castro Garrido died Tuesday at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

ICE says medical staff at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, diagnosed him with pneumonia and he was taken to a hospital in Cuthbert on Jan. 7. ICE says Castro initially resisted treatment, causing his condition to worsen. He was transferred to a hospital in Albany on Jan. 9 and put on a ventilator.

After being transferred to Jacksonville Jan. 17, ICE says Castro slipped into a coma Jan. 22 and never regained consciousness.

He was ordered deported on Jan. 4 and had waived his right to appeal.