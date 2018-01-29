Expand / Collapse search
Terrorism eyed after driver allegedly targets pedestrians in Philadelphia

Cody Derespina
By Cody Derespina, Katherine Lam | Fox News
Cop shoots driver allegedly attempting to ram pedestrians

Terrorism was being eyed as a possible motive after a man in a black Honda targeted pedestrians Monday morning in Philadelphia, seriously injuring one person before being shot in the head by an off-duty cop, officials said.

The driver, who wasn’t immediately identified, is in “extremely critical condition” after he was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, police said at the scene. Reports initially indicated the suspect had been pronounced dead.

Police said they were exploring possible motives, including if the incident was terror-related.

“Anytime someone is trying to run people over we got to look at that angle and see what the investigation leads us,” a police spokesman said. 

Police were alerted about 7:30 a.m. to a reckless driver attempting to mow down pedestrians. The driver struck one person, who then flipped onto the hood of his car.

An off-duty officer happened to be in the area when the commotion happened and intervened. The driver immediately attacked the officer, which prompted the cop to fire his service weapon, officials said.

The off-duty officer reportedly made a verbal warning before firing his gun, according to FOX29.

The pedestrian who was struck was taken to the hospital and is said to be in serious condition, but suffered injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

