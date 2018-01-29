3 out-of-state men arrested in Baltimore-area burglaries

Police outside Baltimore say they've cracked a burglary ring that stole jewelry, money and property worth millions of dollars from homes in the city's upscale suburbs.

Baltimore County police Corporal Shawn Vinson says three men were taken into custody Friday night following a months-long series of burglaries at nearly two dozen homes.

Police say the men had been staying at a hotel in the area. Detectives are investigating if they are connected to more crimes.

Vinson tells WJZ-TV that 33-year-old Demar Anthony Brown, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; 32-year-old Kamar Oliver Beckles, of Teaneck, New Jersey; and 33-year-old Jashon Clarence Fields, of Atlanta, have been charged with 20 counts of first-degree burglary. All three were denied bail; it's unclear if they have lawyers.

