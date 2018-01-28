Pennsylvania car wash shooting leaves 5 dead, police say

Five people were killed after a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash early Sunday morning, state police said.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper B station told Fox News one person was also injured, but did not provide information about the individual's condition. The spokesman did not provide further details.

Shots were fired around 3 a.m. at the Ed's Car Wash in Melcroft, about 55 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, WPXI reported.

Three men and two women were pronounced dead. It’s unclear if the shooter was among the five people killed. However, police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

