Pennsylvania car wash shooting leaves 4 dead, police say

Four people were killed after a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash early Sunday morning that family members said stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Pennsylvania State Police earlier said five people died from the shooting, but it was later clarified four people died. One woman was not shot and only suffered minor injuries as she was able to hide in the back of a car during the attack.

Shots were fired around 3 a.m. at Ed's Car Wash in Melcroft, about 55 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. Police said the gunman, identified as 28-year-old Timothy O'Brien Smith, killed William Porterfield, 27; Chelsie Cline, 25; Courtney Snyder, 23; and Seth Cline, 21.

Porterfield and Cline arrived at the car wash in one vehicle, which they were killed inside of, WPXI reported. Snyder and Cline were shot in killed in a second vehicle, police said.

Smith — who police said killed the victims with a semi-automatic rifle and a handfun — remained in a hospital on life support as of late Sunday afternoon, and, according to WPXI, isn't expected to survive.

Officials have not released a motive, but family members told WPXI the deadly shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. The alleged shooter had dated one of the people before opening fire on them early Sunday morning.

The owner of the car wash, Ed Bukovac, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that a neighbor called him around 4 a.m. on Sunday, saying something was wrong at the business. He said by the time he arrived, police were already at the scene.

A man who lives nearby told the newspaper he heard nearly 30 gunshots over the course of several minutes.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted Sunday afternoon he and his wife "are praying for the families of these victims. @PAStatePolice and law enforcement in Fayette County have had a long week already and we thank them for their service."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

