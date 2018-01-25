Trucker convicted in 2015 Tennessee wreck that killed 6

A Tennessee jury has convicted a Kentucky trucker of vehicular homicide and other charges in a 2015 wreck that killed six people on Interstate 75.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the verdict was returned Thursday afternoon for 42-year-old Benjamin Brewer. He was found guilty of six counts of vehicular homicide, four counts of reckless aggravated assault and single counts of speeding and driving under the influence.

Prosecutors said Brewer was impaired on methamphetamine, ignored construction signs and never tapped the brakes when his tractor-trailer slammed into slowed traffic near the Ooltewah (OOL'-teh-wah) exit.

Defense lawyers said Brewer, of London, Kentucky, fell asleep at the wheel, toxicology reports were contaminated and prosecutors were overlooking helpful information.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 12. Brewer remains in custody.

