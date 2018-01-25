Police: Suspected robber holding hostages inside bank

Police in suburban Detroit say they're negotiating with a man holding hostages inside a bank following a failed robbery.

Canton Township police spokeswoman Barb Caruso tells the Detroit Free Press that an undisclosed number of hostages are inside a Citizens Bank branch.

Police have the bank surrounded and say the man has barricaded himself inside. Caruso says a special operations team is negotiating with the suspect.

Police said on the department's Facebook page that no injuries have been reported. Some roads surrounding the bank have been closed to traffic, and police are asking residents to avoid the area.

A message left with Caruso by The Associated Press wasn't immediately returned.

Canton Township is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Detroit.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com