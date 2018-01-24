California pilot who bought children in Philippines for sex sentenced to life in prison

A California pilot who was convicted of traveling to the Philippines to have sex with children was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison.

A federal grand jury in Sacramento four months ago found Michael Carel Clemans, 57, a Bangkok-based pilot from California, guilty of buying children, attempted travel and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and conspiracy to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, FOX40 reported. During the sentencing hearing this week, U.S. District Judge John Mendez said he was sickened by the crimes.

Details about Clemans’ crimes included “salacious” chats he exchanged with a Filipino woman to try to “arrange sex with underage girls.”

“I want to be able to get my photos and arrange sex with the underage girls…I do not want you or me to get into trouble…so we have to be very very careful,” he wrote in a message.

In another message he wrote: “that is the reason I mentioned orphanages or runaways…or abandoned girls from the typhoons…I am looking for girls that are homeless that will not argue and will have no obligation but to have sex”

U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott said Clemans was attempting to produce child pornography by buying Filipino children.

"He sent money to that person to procure the children, requested in graphic detail the types of pornographic images he wanted of those children, those images were made and sent to him, he selected which children he wanted to travel to the Philippines to have sex with," Scott revealed.

Clemans paid the woman he was chatting in the Philippines $6,000 to take photos of the nude girls who he would sexually assault when he was in the country.

More than 27,000 pornographic images of children were found on his computer at his parent’s house, according to FOX40.