Airline workers in Alaska charged with swiping 343 computers

Six former employees of an Alaska commuter airline have been charged in federal court with stealing mail, including 343 computers that were destined for rural schools.

U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder in an announcement says they are charged with stealing Apple computers and other mail, conspiracy and possession of stolen mail.

The value of the items stolen from March 2015 to April 2017 is $489,000.

The six were employed by Ravn Alaska. Their job was to pick up mail from a postal service distribution center in Anchorage and transfer it to Ravn airplanes.

Prosecutors say two men used a company truck to move stolen items from the postal center to private vehicles in a company parking lot.

Other defendants helped them find buyers and prosecutors say the six split the proceeds.