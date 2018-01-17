Suspects arrested after car hits Times Square officer on video

Police have arrested two men wanted in connection with the hit-and-run of an NYPD officer in Times Square last weekend.

Multiple local media outlets reported that Arfhy Santos, 20, and William Lopez, 24, were arrested in Manhattan Wednesday -- hours after authorities said they were looking to question the two men.

Dramatic video footage captured by a passing skateboarder showed a black Mercedes Benz sedan being driven recklessly through Times Square. When the NYPD officer -- identified as 26-year-old Ian Wallace -- approached the car and beckoned it to stop, the driver instead stepped on the gas.

The car nudged Wallace backward, carrying him for several feet until the officer fell to the ground in the middle of an intersection. The Mercedes sped away as Wallace and another officer pursued on foot.

Wallace suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

It was not immediately clear what charges Santos and Lopez will face.