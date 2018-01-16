Police ID suspect in 4 South Carolina officers' wounding

The Latest on the wounding of four officers in South Carolina (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

State police have released the name of a suspect in the wounding of four law enforcement officers in South Carolina.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall is the man officers think shot and wounded three York County sheriff's deputies and a York police officer early Tuesday. McCall was also wounded in the shootout. There's no word on their conditions.

A neighbor of McCall's says he was stunned to find out who might have been involved.

Roger Gilfillan says McCall lived with his wife and three children in a rural area outside York. Gilfillan said McCall frequently walked around the neighborhood but only spoke when someone spoke to him. Gilfillan said McCall never appeared to cause any trouble.

No one answered the door at McCall's home Tuesday morning.

___

6:25 a.m.

At least three sheriff's deputies have been wounded in a shooting in South Carolina.

Media outlets reported that the shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near York when officers responded to a domestic dispute.

York County sheriff's spokesman Trent Faris said the wounded officers have been taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. He did not have word on the officers' conditions. Fairs did not immediately respond Tuesday to messages seeking more information.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are assisting in the investigation.

News outlets reported a suspect was in custody.

York is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Charlotte.